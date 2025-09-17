Why is Marc Cucurella being whistled at Bayern Munich-Chelsea in the Champions League?

Chelsea kicked off their Champions League campaign with a tough road test at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena, but all eyes have been on Marc Cucurella, who is being booed by the home crowd every time he touches the ball.

The reason for the whistles stems from the Germany’s Euro 2024 quarterfinals, when Spain faced the host nation. Cucurella handled the ball in the box, and the referee didn’t award a penalty, a decision that infuriated German fans — a grievance they are now expressing in tonight’s Champions League match.

Since that incident in the tournament, Cucurella has been booed every time he plays in Germany. The most recent example came during the 2025 UEFA Nations League final between Spain and Portugal, also held at the Allianz Arena.

The controversy was officially addressed months after the Euro 2024 tournament, when UEFA’s refereeing commissioner announced in September 2024 that the referees had made a clear mistake.

Cucurella’s controversial moment against Germany

Spain took on host nation Germany in the Euro 2024 quarterfinals at the Allianz Arena. Marc Cucurella played the full match, remaining on the field for the entirety under coach Luis de la Fuente Castillo.

With the score tied 1-1 in the 105th minute of extra time, Jamal Musiala’s shot struck Cucurella’s hand, prompting protests from the German players to referee Anthony Taylor. However, the official did not award a penalty.

Following the globally debated incident, the referee explained that Cucurella’s arm was positioned almost parallel to his body, close to his torso, which is why he deemed the contact unpenalizable.