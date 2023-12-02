Newcastle, under the astute leadership of Eddie Howe, has emerged as a top underdog this 2023-2024 Premier League season, currently sitting seventh in the table. Their recent resurgence has been built on a solid defensive foundation, they have a home record of 6-0-1. Manchester United won a recent on the road game against Everton to extend their current 3-game winning streak.
Newcastle are fighting against Manchester United to climb spots in the Premier League table, they have 23 points while the Red Devils have 24 points in the 6th spot. In the last five games Newcastle have won three, drawn one and lost another against Bournemouth 0-2 on the road.
Manchester United left behind the defeat against Manchester City 0-3 at home, since that defeat they won three consecutive games against Fulham 1-0, Luton Town 1-0 and recently against Everton 3-0.
Newcastle vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time
Newcastle and Manchester United play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Saturday, December 2 at St. James’ Park in Newcastle upon Tyne. Newcastle’s resurgence has been spearheaded by a number of talented players, including the in-form striker Alexander Isak, the creative midfielder Bruno Guimarães, and the solid defender Fabian Schär.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM December 3
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM December 3
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM December 3
Indonesia: 4:00 AM December 3
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM December 3
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM December 3
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM December 3
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM December 3
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM December 3
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM December 3
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Newcastle vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, TV3+ HD
Egypt: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia, JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Max, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia
Serbia: Arena 1 Premium
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier, 2221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN 1, DAZN Spain, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: TNT Sports Ultimate, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App, TalkSport Radio UK
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, NBC Sports App