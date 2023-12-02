Newcastle vs Manchester United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Newcastle, under the astute leadership of Eddie Howe, has emerged as a top underdog this 2023-2024 Premier League season, currently sitting seventh in the table. Their recent resurgence has been built on a solid defensive foundation, they have a home record of 6-0-1. Manchester United won a recent on the road game against Everton to extend their current 3-game winning streak.

[Watch Newcastle vs Manchester United online free in the US on Fubo]

Newcastle are fighting against Manchester United to climb spots in the Premier League table, they have 23 points while the Red Devils have 24 points in the 6th spot. In the last five games Newcastle have won three, drawn one and lost another against Bournemouth 0-2 on the road.

Manchester United left behind the defeat against Manchester City 0-3 at home, since that defeat they won three consecutive games against Fulham 1-0, Luton Town 1-0 and recently against Everton 3-0.

Newcastle vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Newcastle and Manchester United play for the 2022-2023 Premier League on Saturday, December 2 at St. James’ Park in Newcastle upon Tyne. Newcastle’s resurgence has been spearheaded by a number of talented players, including the in-form striker Alexander Isak, the creative midfielder Bruno Guimarães, and the solid defender Fabian Schär.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM December 3

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM December 3

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM December 3

Indonesia: 4:00 AM December 3

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM December 3

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM December 3

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM December 3

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM December 3

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM December 3

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM December 3

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Newcastle vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, TV3+ HD

Egypt: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio, SCTV

Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Max, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia

Serbia: Arena 1 Premium

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier, 2221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN 1, DAZN Spain, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: TNT Sports Ultimate, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App, TalkSport Radio UK

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, NBC Sports App