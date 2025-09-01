Lionel Messi set to lose Inter Miami teammate after 3-0 loss to Seattle Sounders in 2025 Leagues Cup final

Inter Miami came off a crushing defeat in the 2025 Leagues Cup final, falling 3-0 to the Seattle Sounders. It was a performance well below expectations for a side led by Lionel Messi, and the setback immediately raised concerns about the team’s direction. To make matters worse, the club appeared to be on the verge of losing a key player in the aftermath of that loss.

The transfer of Benjamin Cremaschi to Parma of Italy had already cast a shadow over the buildup to the Leagues Cup final. The move left Inter Miami without one of its brightest young talents at a pivotal moment in the season. The 20-year-old American-Argentine midfielder was set to join the Italian club on loan with an option to buy, according to transfer market specialist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Still, the deal had not yet been officially announced by either club at the time of the final, and Cremaschi played in the match against the Sounders. Reports indicated that the agreement was finalized just hours before kickoff, signaling a major new step in Cremaschi’s career. It also reflected both sporting ambitions and internal tension within the Miami squad.

The agreement between Inter Miami and Parma outlined a season-long loan with a purchase option set at €4.5 million ($5.26 million). Cremaschi was expected to undergo medical tests in the United States before traveling to Emilia-Romagna, where he would begin his first professional experience in European soccer.

Telasco Segovia #8 of Inter Miami CF celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with teammates Tadeo Allende, Benjamin Cremaschi #30, Lionel Messi #10

Cremaschi’s time at Inter Miami

Cremaschi’s departure came during one of the most demanding stretches in Inter Miami’s short history. The midfielder featured in 29 matches this season across MLS, the Leagues Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. In total, he appeared in 105 official games for the club, producing eight goals and nine assists. Of those, 55 came alongside Lionel Messi, with whom he developed a strong connection in the middle of the field.

Why Parma was drawn to Cremaschi

A product of Miami’s academy system, Cremaschi established himself as a versatile midfielder who could play on either flank and provide balance next to veterans such as Sergio Busquets. His adaptability and experience with stars like Messi, Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez made him a compelling option for Parma. The Italian side had endured an uneven start to its Serie A campaign and saw Cremaschi as a player who could strengthen its rotation.

Tension behind the scenes

In the weeks leading up to his exit, Cremaschi had openly voiced frustration over limited minutes and frequent position changes. His versatility often worked against him, as he was asked to fill gaps left by injuries and suspensions rather than being given a consistent role. That uncertainty became a growing source of discontent for the midfielder.

“It frustrates me. I want to play, that’s what matters most to me. I want to compete at the highest level, and that only comes with minutes,” Cremaschi said in one interview. “I haven’t played much recently, and I don’t think it’s because of my performance. I feel good, so it must be for other reasons.”

“Sometimes I go into matches without knowing where I’ll play,” he added. “This year we’ve had several injuries and suspensions, and I’ve been moved around to different roles. It’s tough to prepare mentally when you don’t know your position, and it takes a toll.”

Against that backdrop, Cremaschi’s departure represented both a significant loss for Inter Miami and an opportunity for growth in his career. For Parma, a club that has undergone both sporting and institutional rebuilding over the last decade, the addition of Cremaschi provided a valuable asset with international potential.