Neymar Jr. has long been viewed as the heir to Pele’s throne, following in the footsteps of the legendary Santos and Brazil icon. Over the years, he has established himself as Brazil’s offensive leader and most dynamic player of his generation. However, injuries plagued his stint in Saudi Arabia, leading him to seek a fresh start at Santos FC. Upon announcing his return, Neymar also revealed the jersey number he will wear, delivering an emotional tribute to Pele.

“Hey King (Pele)! I miss you very much. I was a little boy when I came here, with my head full of dreams. Vila Belmiro (Santos sports venue) welcomed me and this is where I grew up and where I was happy…King (Pele), your request is an order. The throne and the crown will always be yours because you are eternal. But the number ’10’… it will be an honor to wear this sacred mantle that represents so much, not only for the club and the world,“ stated Neymar Jr on a video published by Santos FC on Instagram.

Neymar Jr. will wear the iconic number 10 jersey, famously worn by Pele during his legendary tenure at Santos FC. Pele led the club to global prominence, cementing its status as one of the world’s best teams of his era.

The historic number had been retired following Santos’ relegation to Brazil’s second division, with the club deciding it would only be worn again upon their return to the top tier. After securing promotion this year, Neymar requested to wear it, stating that it belongs only to Pele, but he will wear it in his honor.

Neymar Jr. #10 of Brazil reacts after assisting Casemiro #5 on a goal against Colombia during the first half of the friendly.

Why did Neymar Jr. choose to return to Santos FC?

Neymar has always been a fan of Santos FC. Even, he expressed his deep love for Santos FC stating that he just wants to live his best moments at the club again as he has never stopped being a fan.

“Santos showed me to the world, but my heart never stopped being albinegro (the club’s colors). I remember all the moments I lived, every moment, in a living, happy and eternal memory. A memory that I not only want to remember, I want to live it again.”

After nearly two years without playing regularly due to health issues and serious injuries, Neymar Jr sought a place of peace and stability to recover and rediscover his joy for the game. Returning to Santos FC guarantees him consistent playing time, allowing him to regain his rhythm and competitive edge as a starter.

With his contract set for just six months, a potential return to Europe remains on the table if he can prove his form in the Brazilian league. His ultimate goal is to reach peak condition in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

