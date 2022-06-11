Norway will be local to Sweden for Matchday 4 of group B4 of the UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

Group B4 leaders Norway will host Sweden for UEFA Nations League Matchday 4. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada.

The Norwegians are coming off a surprising draw against Slovenia, which allowed them to continue being leaders, but which reduced the difference with Serbia by only 1 point. The locals are the main candidates for promotion to League A of the UEFA Nations League, so equality against the weakest team in the group is an unsatisfactory result. However, that would change if they manage to beat Sweden in this Matchday.

In the case of the Swedes, although they are less favorites for promotion than their rivals in this game and Serbia, they are confident that they can turn around a rather bad start, since they lost the direct duels against both rivals. They still have time to recover and be able to fight to go to League A, although to do so they need victory in this Matchday.

Norway vs Sweden: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Norway and Sweden that will take place at the Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway will be played on Sunday, June 12 at 12:00 PM (ET).

Norway vs Sweden: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Norway vs Sweden

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League between Norway and Sweden at the Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options in the US: Fox Sports 1, ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com.

