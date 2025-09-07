Not only Yamal or Dembele: Rodri names favorites to replace him as Ballon d’Or winner in 2025

After an impressive season with Paris Saint-Germain, Ousmane Dembele has emerged as a top contender for the 2025 Ballon d’Or. The French forward played a crucial role in PSG’s triumphant UEFA Champions League campaign. Meanwhile, Spanish prodigy Lamine Yamal has also gained attention as a strong candidate after his standout performances with Barcelona. In a surprising twist, Rodri introduced two additional players to the conversation.

Rodri gave a clear answer about who he thinks are the favorites to win the Ballon d’Or. “Out of affection, I would like Lamine or Pedri to win, although if it’s based on sporting merits, maybe Ousmane or Vitinha,” he said at the press conference. Although he mentioned Yamal as one of the favorites, implying that he does not have sufficient sporting merits was somewhat controversial.

In the 2024-25 season, Lamine Yamal emerged as one of the world’s top talents, netting 18 goals and delivering 25 assists over 55 appearances for Barcelona. His influence extended to the international stage, where he shone for Spain in the Nations League, scoring three goals and contributing one assist. Despite being 18-year-old and not winning the 2025 Champions League title, his remarkable performances have solidified his status among the elite.

Rodri made headlines by including Pedri and Vitinha among his favorite players for the prestigious award. While neither player is known for scoring goals like wingers or forwards, their recent performances have been vital, significantly impacting their team’s offense. Notably, Vitinha stands out as a strong contender for the award, having clinched both the Champions League and Nations League titles last season.

Lamine Yamal, Ousmane Dembele, Pedri and Vitinha.

When will the winner of the 2025 Ballon d’Or be announced?

Following an action-packed season, anticipation for the 2025 Ballon d’Or is reaching a fever pitch as several standout candidates vie for soccer’s most prestigious individual honor. The winner will be revealed on Monday, September 22, during a grand ceremony at the iconic Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France.

Either Dembele or Lamine could make history by winning the Ballon d’Or

Despite featuring strong contenders for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal are the top favorites to chinch the award. Even, both have opportunities to make history. If the Paris Saint-Germain standout clinches the award, he would end a 27-year French drought, with Zinedine Zidane being the last winner in 1998.

Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal holds the potential to set an astonishing record. Should the Barcelona prodigy win, he would become the youngest Ballon d’Or recipient ever, achieving this feat at just 18 years and 2 months old. This would surpass Ronaldo Nazario’s milestone, established when he won at 21 years and 3 months.