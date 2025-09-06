Not Lamine Yamal or Dembele: Michael Owen names the ‘best’ forward in the world nowadays

Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele were two of the standout forwards last season, making their names contenders in discussions around the 2025 Ballon d’Or. However, Liverpool legend Michael Owen, who won the prestigious award in 2001, does not believe either player is currently the world’s best forward.

Today, the former striker—who also played for Real Madrid and Manchester United, among other clubs—has a clear pick for the top player. For Owen, it’s not Yamal or Dembele, but Kylian Mbappe who stands out as the best forward in the world right now.

“For me, he’s the best in the world,” Owen said during an appearance on Rio Ferdinand’s podcast. “There are efficient center-forwards like Kane, Lewandowski, or Haaland who will always score goals, but in the biggest games, under the most pressure, Mbappe can take over a match”.

Owen emphasized what separates Mbappe from other elite scorers. “If you’re a center back, you don’t lose sleep the night before facing Kane, Lewandowski, or Haaland. None of them will beat you with skill or pace. But Mbappe has the ability to embarrass you. His touch is brilliant, he’s naturally fast, he can finish. He can dominate games. And when someone can take over through sheer brilliance, that makes him the best,” he added.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid. (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Owen explains why Mbappe adjusted quickly to Real Madrid

Mbappe silenced early criticism in his first season with Real Madrid, finishing the campaign with 41 goals in all competitions—a dominant debut that he’ll look to surpass in his second year with the club.

For the former Ballon d’Or winner, Mbappe’s fast adaptation wasn’t a surprise. “It didn’t shock me—he’s just that good,” Owen said, recalling his own season with Real Madrid in 2004–05. “He’s scored hat tricks in World Cups, and I’ve always thought he was brilliant”.

Owen added that Real Madrid’s style of play makes life easier for elite attackers. “I’ve been there. It’s not that difficult to adapt when you’re on a team that has 80 percent of the ball in almost every match,” he explained. “You’re playing with great players, in a great stadium, and everyone expects you to win. It’s virtually impossible not to score goals when you’re at Real Madrid”.