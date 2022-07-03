NYCFC play against Atlanta United today at Yankee Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 18. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

NYCFC are ready to face Atlanta United, Eastern Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 18 game will take place at Yankee Stadium on July 3, 2022 at 5:00 PM (ET). The home team is a big favorite but the visitors want to win. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

NYCFC are just one point off the top of the Eastern Conference, they have a winning record of 8-4-4 and 28 points while the first spot in the standings is CF Montreal with 29 points. The most recent game for NYCFC was a draw on the road.

Atlanta United haven't won a game since last month and the last two games were losses for them against Toronto and NY Red Bulls. So far Atlanta United are in the 11th spot of the standings with 5-4-7.

NYCFC vs Atlanta United: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: Yankee Stadium, New York City, New York.

NYCFC vs Atlanta United: Times by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

NYCFC vs Atlanta United: Storylines

NYCFC want to reach the top of the standings but ahead of them are Philadelphia Union, NY Red Bulls and CF Montreal, all three teams with 29 points and after Matchweek 18 things could be define with a new Eastern Conference leader. Last week NYCFC tied their most recent game against FC Cincinnati 4-4.

Atlanta United are going through a bad losing streak but only two losses, but the team's record is negative with 5-4-7. Both of Atlanta United's recent games were losses on the road as part of a small three-game road series, this game against NYCFC will be the last of that series before returning to play at home on July 9 against Austin FC.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free NYCFC vs Atlanta United in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Eastern Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are Bally Sports South, ESPN+, nycfc.com, YES App, YES Network. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

NYCFC vs Atlanta United: Predictions And Odds

NYCFC are favorites to win this game with 1.58 odds that will pay $158 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better record but the visitors are eager to win this game. Atlanta United are underdogs con 5.00 odds. The draw is offered at 4.10 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Over 2.5.

BetMGM NYCFC 1.58 Draw 4.10 / 2.5 Atlanta United 5.00

