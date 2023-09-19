Inter Miami still has a lot to play for in 2023, but the brass is already looking forward to 2024 and the first full season of Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer. For 2023 Inter Miami still has the US Open Cup final on their plate and the chance to make the MLS postseason. Then the plan for 2024 is to shoot for MLS Cup no matter what.

In order to achieve this, the club will most likely make key moves in the offseason, and they have begun showing indications as to who might leave based on a contract extension from last Friday. On September 15th the club announced that Ecuadorian striker Leonardo Campana has re-signed with the club for four more seasons.

Now on the Miami Total Fútbol podcast Franco Panizo indicated who might be the odd man out as Inter Miami look towards 2024. That player in question is Josef Martínez.

Future of Josef Martínez at Inter Miami

According to Panizo unless Josef Martínez takes a major pay cut during the offseason, the Venezuelan striker may be the odd man out. Josef Martínez earns $4.3 million annually and his contract is up at the end of the 2023 season, making it easy for Inter Miami to offload his huge salary.

Still despite the resigning of Campana it is also not an indication that the Ecuadorian will stay, as age plays a big factor, Campana is 23 and has sell value as opposed to Martinez who is 30.

It is very doubtful that players like Facundo Farias, Leonardo Campana, Drake Callender, Benjamin Cremaschi, Diego Gómez, and Tomás Avilés will play long term for the club as European offers will come in for some players during the offseason. The new signings will most likely all return for 2024, but some unlikely offers for other players may force Inter Miami to accept offers.

When it comes to Campana and Martinez, it is very much possible that both strikers could leave in the offseason, Inter Miami is rumored to have Luis Suarez, although this has cooled down considerably, and Antoine Griezmann in their sights. Other areas of the team will be addressed and many players currently on the roster may be sold or find new homes in the offseason.