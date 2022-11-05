Osasuna and Barcelona will clash off at Estadio El Sadar in the 14th round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Osasuna will host Barcelona at Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona on Matchday 14 of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Spanish La Liga soccer match in the US.

This will be their 81st league meeting. No surprises here as Barcelona have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 46 games so far; Osasuna have celebrated a victory 16 times to this day, and 18 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on March 13, 2022, when the game ended in a comfortable 4-0 win for the Blaugrana at home in the previous campaign. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 La Liga season.

Osasuna vs Barcelona: Date

The 2022-23 La Liga Round 14 game between Osasuna and Barcelona will be played on Thursday, November 8, 2022, at Estadio El Sadar in Osasuna.

Osasuna vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Osasuna vs Barcelona in La Liga 2022-23

The match to be played between Osasuna and Barcelona in the 14th round of the La Liga 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States. Other options are ESPN Deportes+, ESPN Deportes.