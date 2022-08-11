Osasuna and Sevilla will clash off on Friday at Estadio El Sadar in the opening round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Osasuna will come against Sevilla at Estadio El Sadar in Osasuna on the opening matchday of the 2022-23 La Liga season on Friday, August 12, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Spanish league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV(Free 7-day Trial) in the United States

This will be their 91st league meeting. No surprises here as Sevilla have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 42 games so far; Osasuna have celebrated a victory 26 times to this day, and 22 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on February 5, 2022, when the game ended in a boring 0-0 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 La Liga season.

Osasuna vs Sevilla: Kick-off Time

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST)

Botswana: 9:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 10:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 AM

Ireland: 8:00 AM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Russia: 10:00 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Sudan: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM

Osasuna vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Botswana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Canada: TSN.ca, TSN App

Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Mexico: Blim TV, TUDN En Vivo, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD, Canal 5 Televisa

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

South Africa: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Spain: Movistar Laliga

UK: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), ESPN+

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga