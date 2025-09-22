Ousmane Dembele claims 2025 Ballon d’Or: How many French players have won the award?

Ousmane Dembele captivated fans with his stellar performance during the 2024-25 season at Paris Saint-Germain, redefining himself at 28 as a complete player beyond his wing specialist role. His leadership proved crucial in his team’s UEFA Champions League triumph, making him a formidable contender for the 2025 Ballon d’Or. As anticipated, the PSG star clinched the prestigious award, joining the esteemed ranks of French soccer legends.

Following his inconsistent spell at Barcelona, Ousmane Dembele defied expectations with a stellar 2024-25 season. The 28-year-old forward dazzled the soccer world by netting 35 goals and delivering 16 assists across 53 matches, marking the pinnacle of his career. Beyond his on-field exploits, he embraced an unprecedented leadership role, showcasing a newfound maturity and elevating his professional stature.

Considering his stellar individual performance and collective success, Dembele emerged as a top contender for the 2025 Ballon d’Or for the first time in his career. Nonetheless, some players like Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and his teammate Vitinha were also among the favorites to clinch the award. Despite the high competence, Ousmane clinched his first-ever Ballon d’Or, edging his name in the soccer history among storied legends.

How many French players have claimed the award?

Throughout soccer history, a constellation of French talent has left an indelible mark on the sport. Icons like Michel Platini, Raymond Kopa, Thierry Henry, Franck Ribéry, Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, and Zinedine Zidane, among others stand out. Nonetheless, only six players have won the prestigious award.

Of the eight Ballon d’Or wins by French players, six have come from different luminaries, with Michel Platini achieving the most for his country. Yet, the historical podium in overall victories of the award remains captivating.

Name Number of titles 1. Michel Platini 3 (1983, 1984, 1985) 2. Raymond Kopa 1 (1958) 3. Zinedine Zidane 1 (1998) 4. Jean-Pierre Papin 1 (1991) 5. Karim Benzema 1 (2022) 6. Ousmane Dembele 1 (2025)

Ousmane’s first-ever Ballon d’Or win elevates his country to tie Argentina for the most victories in the award’s history. The distinction lies in the diversity of contributors: France needed six players to match Lionel Messi’s country tally, all secured by the Inter Miami standout. This achievement relegates Germany, the Netherlands, and Portugal to second place in the rankings.