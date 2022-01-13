Pachuca will face Chivas at the Estadio Hidalgo for the second round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Pachuca vs Chivas: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Round 2 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

Pachuca will welcome Chivas at the Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, in the second round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Torneo Clausura Matchday 2 game in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 48th overall meeting. No surprises here as Chivas Guadalajara are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 16 occasions so far; Pachuca have grabbed a triumph 15 times to this day, and a great number of even 16 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 18, 2021, when the Striped Goats snatched a late 1-0 win at home, at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

Pachuca vs Chivas: Date

The 2022 Liga MX Clausura Matchday 2 game between Pachuca and Chivas will be played on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca.

Pachuca vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Pachuca vs Chivas in 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

The game to be played between Pachuca and Chivas on Matchday 2 of the Torneo Clausura Liga MX 2022, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.