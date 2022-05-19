Pachuca will host Club America for the Second Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Semifinals. Here you can check out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the United States.

Pachuca and Club America will face-off for the Second Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Semifinals. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX Playoffs game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. This Liga MX Semifinals game will available in the United States to watch and stream live on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Pachuca want to secure a spot in their first Liga MX finals since the 2016 Torneo Clausura. Pachuca have won 7 times in their last 23 matchups agains Club America at Estadio Hidalgo. The last time these two sides play against each other at Pachuca's home, it ended as a 3-1 win for Pachuca.

On the other side, Club America haven't lost as visitors in their last 4 Liga MX games. Las Aguilas have registered 3 wins and 1 draw. Their last away game was in the Quartefinals stage against Puebla, it ended as a 1-1 draw.

Pachuca vs Club America: Date

Pachuca and Club America will play against each other at Estadio Hidalgo on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 9:00 PM (ET) for the Second Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Semifinals. The winner of this matchup will go against Atlas or Tigres UANL at the Liga MX Finals.

Pachuca vs Club America: Time by States in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Pachuca vs Club America: TV Channel to watch or stream live free in the US

This Liga MX Playoffs game between Pachuca and Club America for the Second Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Semifinals will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options are: Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision and TUDN.com