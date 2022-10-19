Pachuca clash with Monterrey at Estadio Hidalgo in the semifinals of Liga MX Apertura 2022 playoffs. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

Pachuca will host Monterrey at Estadio Hidalgo in the first leg of the semifinals in Liga MX Apertura 2022 playoffs. Here you will find everything you need to know such as match information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Pachuca eliminated Tigres UANL in the quarterfinals and knocked out one of the best and most experienced rosters in Liga MX. That's a great boost of confidence for the Tuzos, who only have lost one game in 10 matches at home during the season. That's why the first leg is crucial against Monterrey. Nico Ibañez is the star of this squad as the top scorer in Apertura 2022 with 11 goals.

On the other side, Monterrey should be considered a favorite to reach the final after being the second best team during the regular season. Rayados had no problems to eliminate Cruz Azul (3-0 aggregate) and they have amazing players such as Rodrigo Funes Mori, German Berterame, Rodrigo Aguirre, Luis Romo, Rodolfo Pizarro, Jesus Gallardo or Hector Moreno. With Victor Manuel Vucetich as manager, Monterrey are a championship caliber club. On Matchday 17, last game of the regular season, Rayados and Tuzos ended 0-0 in Monterrey.

Pachuca vs Monterrey: Match Information

Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Time: 10:06 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Hidalgo. Pachuca, Mexico.

Live Stream: fuboTV.

Pachuca vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:06 PM

CT: 9:06 PM

MT: 8:06 PM

PT: 7:06 PM

Pachuca vs Monterrey: Storylines

Victor Manuel Vucetich is the most experienced manager left in the playoffs and that's a huge advantage for Monterrey. The famous Mexican King Midas has won national titles with four different teams: Leon, Tecos UAG, Pachuca and Rayados (2). Everyhting he touches in the Liguilla indeed becomes gold.

For Pachuca, this is the second consecutive tournament reaching at least the semifinals. The Tuzos are on a quest for vindication after losing last season's final when they were the clear favorite against Atlas in Clausura 2022. Although he has no titles to show for in Mexico, Guillermo Almada is also one of the best managers in Liga MX after remarkable jobs with Santos Laguna and Pachuca. It's gonna be a great duel of strategists.

How to watch or live stream free Pachuca vs Monterrey in the US

Pachuca and Monterrey will face off in the first leg of the semifinals in Liga MX Apertura 2022 playoffs. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.

Pachuca vs Monterrey: Predictions And Odds

For the oddsmakers, Pachuca are the favorites at home with +105 in the moneyline. Surprisingly, Monterrey is the underdog in the first leg at +250 and the draw is set at +240. The Over/Under for total goals is 2.5.

BetMGM Pachuca +105 Tie +240 Monterrey +250

*Odds via BetMGM