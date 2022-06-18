Panama and Aruba will face each other at Estadio Nacional on Matchday 1 of the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. Find out here when, where and at what time the game will be played, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Panama and Aruba will meet at the Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa on Matchday 1 of the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. Here you can find all you need to know, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this Group G soccer match in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV.

This will only be their second overall meeting. As expected, Panama are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a win on their previous occasion. Aruba are yet to grab a triumph so far, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their only duel took place on January 9, 2015, and it ended in a comfortable 4-0 victory for Panama. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the U-20 Championship for Concacaf.

Panama vs Aruba: Date

The 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group G Matchday 1 game between Panama and Aruba will be played on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Estadio Nacional in Tegucigalpa.

Panama vs Aruba: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Panama vs Aruba in CONCACAF U-20 Championship 2022

The game to be played between Panama and Aruba will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com.