The South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers are back with an exciting double-fixture for the November international break. Paraguay host Chile in Asuncion in a must-win game for both as the Qatar World Cup is drawing nearer. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

Following a weak start to the campaign under Eduardo Berizzo, La Albirroja decided to change things before it was too late and appointed former Los Angeles Galaxy head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto. Will he get off to a winning start?

La Roja, however, won't be an easy challenge for the hosts. Chile have already beat them 2-0 in October before recording their second win in a row in Santiago. Martin Lasarte's men got back on track with those victories, but they must prove if they can pick up all three points on the road as well.

Paraguay vs Chile: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time: 6 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Defensores del Chaco, Asuncion

Paraguay vs Chile: Time by State in the US

ET: 6 PM

CT: 5 PM

MT: 4 PM

PT: 3 PM

Paraguay vs Chile: Storylines and Head-to-Head

A shocking, 4-0 defeat to Bolivia in La Paz was the final straw for Berizzo's tenure in Paraguay. Yet another Argentinian manager will be in charge of the team as Barros Schelotto accepted the challenge of leading La Albirroja to their first World Cup appearance since 2010.

And in order to do that, they can't continue dropping points. But neither can Chile. Lasarte's boys struggled to get results at the beginning of the campaign but their victories over Paraguay and Venezuela have put them within touching distance of the World Cup spots.

This will be the 20th meeting between these sides in the World Cup Qualifiers. Paraguay have the edge with 10 wins, while Chile have emerged victorious eight times, and they drew on one occasion.

Paraguay vs Chile: South American 2022 World Cup Standings

After 12 rounds of play, both have work to do as Paraguay sit eighth in the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers with 12 points while Chile are in sixth place with just one more point.

How to watch or live stream Paraguay vs Chile in the US

The game to be played in Asuncion between Paraguay and Chile on Matchday 13 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 will be broadcast in the US on Fubo Sports Network.

Paraguay vs Chile: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have already revealed their predictions for this game. FanDuel sees Paraguay as favorites with +150 odds, while Chile have +200, and a tie would result in a +200 payout.

FanDuel Paraguay +150 Tie +200 Chile +200

* Odds via FanDuel.