What happens if Paraguay win, tie or lose vs Ecuador in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?

Paraguay host Ecuador in a crucial matchup in the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, with the home side holding a strong chance to secure direct qualification for the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Still, nothing is guaranteed yet.

Gustavo Alfaro’s squad is in solid position to claim a World Cup berth. Paraguay sit fifth in the standings with 24 points, level with Uruguay. By earning just one point from their final two matches—or if Venezuela fail to defeat Argentina on the road—they will clinch a direct ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

On the other side, Sebastian Beccacece’s Ecuador sit second in the table with 25 points, tied with Brazil. Both teams are already qualified for the tournament, but Ecuador will look to spoil Paraguay’s celebration in Asuncion.

What happens if Paraguay beat Ecuador?

If Paraguay take all three points at home, they will secure direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup, making their final qualifier against Peru less critical.

The last time Paraguay and Ecuador met, the match ended 0-0. (Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

What happens if Paraguay and Ecuador draw?

If the match ends in a draw, both teams will earn one point. That single point would be enough for Paraguay to lock in direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

What happens if Paraguay lose to Ecuador?

If Ecuador defeat Paraguay, it will spoil the home side’s celebration. Paraguay would then need to take the last match against Peru seriously, where just one point on the road would still be enough to secure direct qualification. It’s worth noting that if Venezuela fail to beat Argentina away, Paraguay will qualify directly regardless of the result against Ecuador.