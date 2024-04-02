Pep Guardiola on his outbursts: ‘I do it for cameras’

It caught the eye of the world, Pep Guardiola just ripping into Jack Grealish after the final whistle had sounded in a boring 0-0 draw with Arsenal. The draw left Liverpool in first place with 67 points, Arsenal are second with 65 with Manchester City in third on 64.

While Jack Grealish took his yelling in stride, posting an Instagram story celebrating his return to the field following a 5 game injury absence, many pundits hit back at Guardiola for “stealing” his player’s spotlight and making things “only about him”.

In a press conference on Tuesday the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager did not hold back as to what was captured on camera.

Guardiola on his on-field antics

Guardiola sarcastically told reporters, “I do it for the cameras, my ego… I’m the famous person of the team and I need the cameras to go to sleep with incredible satisfaction.

“I always try to criticize the players there [on the pitch] and let them know how bad they are. Especially when Erling [Haaland] scores three goals, the cameras have to be on me.”

The comments left many in the press with smiles as Manchester City plays a critical match for their title aspirations against Aston Villa on Wednesday.