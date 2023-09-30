Pep Guardiola is one of the best coaches in history. Last season, he finally gave Manchester City the big trophy they were missing: the Champions League. Furthermore, it all came in a magical year in which the club conquered the famous treble with the Premier League and the FA Cup.

During the start of his career, Guardiola produced a revolution in the sport with FC Barcelona. It was a squad for the ages with legendary names such as Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Xavi and Carles Puyol.

That’s why Pep Guardiola is an authorized voice to speak about the most controversial topics in soccer. Now, in a surprising turn of events, he sent a massive advice for players worldwide.

Pep Guardiola calls for an uprising by players to reduce games

Pep Guardiola talked about the brutal calendar for players in Europe. After the controversial adjustments for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the load hasn’t reduced at all even with an upcoming summer which doesn’t have important tournaments.

“I love to play soccer games. It’s just that when there is a break, there has to be a proper break. The problem here is that you go full and after that you only have three weeks off.”

As a consequence, Guardiola hinted at a possible strike or a massive uprising by the players to transform things. However, Pep believes they have to be united in order to produce a historic change.

“If the players want to change something about soccer, they are the only ones who can do it. There is only one solution to change something. If all the players decide for themselves and say to the organizations: ‘Stop. You have to change something’. Then, FIFA, UEFA will maybe react a little bit.”

Manchester City’s coach used a famous sports league to present a viable model for the future in soccer. “I always use the NBA as an example. They play 80 games in a few months, but, after that, then have four months off. You can regenerate. The managers and everything. New ideas. After that is full on.”