Poland play against Wales today at the Miejski Stadium in Wroclaw for a League A game of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Full details about how to watch or live stream free the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Poland and Wales meet in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw today, June 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM (ET). Two teams with a winning streak but the visitors have an almost impossible record to match. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

First game for Poland in Group A4 of League A, they are sharing the group not only with Wales but with two big favorites like Belgium and Netherlands. They will play one of those big teams on June 8 in Brussels.

Wales are not favorites to win but they have not lost a game since June 26, 2021, that winning streak is made up of a total of four wins and five draws. The most recent result for Wales was a draw at home against the Czech Republic.

Poland vs Wales: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, Jun 1, 2022.

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Tarczynski Arena, Wroclaw, Poland.

Poland vs Wales: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Poland vs Wales: Storylines

Poland won a recent game against Sweden 2-0 at home as part of the World Cup Qualifiers, and before that victory they drew one against Scotland 1-1 on the road and the game against Russia was canceled but considered a victory for Poland. The most recent loss at home was against Hungary 1-2 in what was an unexpected result during the qualifiers.

Wales want to continue adding more wins to their winning streak as it is one of the longest among Europeans teams in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League tournament. Nine games unbeaten is a big number, plus Wales have a positive record playing on the road in the last nine with two wins and one draw. The last time they won on the road was against Estonia 1-0 on October 11, 2021.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Poland vs Wales in the U.S.

Poland vs Wales: Predictions And Odds

Poland are favorites to win this game at home with 1.71 odds that will pay $171 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they have a recent good streak but the visitors’ streak is longer. Wales are underdogs with 5.10 odds. The draw is offered at 3.55 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this UEFA Nations League A game is: Over 2.5.

Caesars Poland 1.71 Draw / Totals 3.55 / 2.5 Wales 5.10

