Porto will play against Casa Pia today, May 14 for the Matchday 32 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It is a game of enormous pressure for Porto, since if they want to continue fighting for the title, the only way is winning in this Matchday. The leaders Benfica won their game against Portimonese 5-1, which makes the difference now 9 points over the Oporto team.
If they win, the difference would be 6 with just 6 points at stake. Of course, Porto are still confident in their chances, but for that they must win this game. Their rivals will be Casa Pia, a team that currently occupies 10th place in the standings and can no longer fight for any particular objective.
Porto vs Casa Pia: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:30 PM
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Croatia: 9:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Greece: 10:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Mexico: 1:30 PM
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM (ET)
Porto vs Casa Pia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
France: RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD
International: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play
Israel: Sports 4
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia
Sweden: C More Mix, C More Sweden
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
USA: GOLTV, GolTV Spanish