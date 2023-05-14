Porto vs Casa Pia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Primeira Liga in your country today

Porto will play against Casa Pia today, May 14 for the Matchday 32 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It is a game of enormous pressure for Porto, since if they want to continue fighting for the title, the only way is winning in this Matchday. The leaders Benfica won their game against Portimonese 5-1, which makes the difference now 9 points over the Oporto team.

If they win, the difference would be 6 with just 6 points at stake. Of course, Porto are still confident in their chances, but for that they must win this game. Their rivals will be Casa Pia, a team that currently occupies 10th place in the standings and can no longer fight for any particular objective.

Porto vs Casa Pia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:30 PM

Brazil: 4:30 PM

Croatia: 9:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Greece: 10:30 PM

Israel: 10:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Poland: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 9:30 PM

Sweden: 9:30 PM

Switzerland: 9:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

Porto vs Casa Pia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

France: RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

International: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play

Israel: Sports 4

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Serbia: Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Sweden: C More Mix, C More Sweden

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

USA: GOLTV, GolTV Spanish