Trending topics:
WORLD CUP

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal qualify for 2026 World Cup: How many has CR7 already played and what’s the record?

Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal secured their spot in the 2026 World Cup with a decisive victory over Armenia. This achievement paves the way for CR7 to showcase his legendary skills in North America, adding another chapter to his illustrious career.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring.

Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal secured their spot in the 2026 World Cup directly after a decisive victory over Armenia. This tournament will mark Ronaldo’s final opportunity to clinch the elusive trophy, as he has confirmed to the media that this will be his last appearance on the World Cup stage.

Advertisement

With this qualification, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to participate in his sixth World Cup, which will take place in North America. His most memorable campaign among those six appearances was in 2006, when he played a crucial role alongside the likes of Figo, Maniche, and other stars to guide Portugal to the semifinals.

The current record for the most World Cup appearances is actually co-held by Ronaldo, along with other legends like Lionel Messi, Guillermo Ochoa, and Andres Guardado from Mexico, each boasting five appearances on football’s grandest stage.

Advertisement

Ronaldo and Messi are on the brink of making history as the only players to participate in six World Cups, further cementing their legacies in the sport. They are also at the forefront of the all-time goal-scoring charts.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Ronaldo eyes more World Cup records

With Ronaldo’s confirmed participation in the upcoming World Cup, he sets his sights on breaking yet another record. He is just two goals away from surpassing Portuguese legend Eusebio’s record of eight World Cup goals, aiming to become Portugal’s top scorer in World Cup history.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo sees red card for hitting opponent in Ireland vs Portugal

see also

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo sees red card for hitting opponent in Ireland vs Portugal

Additionally, depending on Portugal’s progress in the tournament, Ronaldo could equal or exceed Germany’s Lothar Matthaus for the second most World Cup matches played. The iconic German appeared in 25 matches, while Ronaldo currently stands at 22.

Advertisement

Messi holds the record with 26 World Cup matches played, and he has the potential to extend this milestone depending on Argentina’s campaign, as they have also secured their place in the next World Cup.

Survey

Can Ronaldo surpass Matthaus' milestone in the upcoming World Cup?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with seven-word message as Portugal qualify for 2026 World Cup
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with seven-word message as Portugal qualify for 2026 World Cup

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the 2026 World Cup with Portugal?
Soccer

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the 2026 World Cup with Portugal?

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to share historic record as Portugal joins Argentina at 2026 World Cup
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to share historic record as Portugal joins Argentina at 2026 World Cup

Micah Parsons has been punished by NFL after Packers loss to Eagles
NFL

Micah Parsons has been punished by NFL after Packers loss to Eagles

Better Collective Logo