Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal qualify for 2026 World Cup: How many has CR7 already played and what’s the record?

Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal secured their spot in the 2026 World Cup directly after a decisive victory over Armenia. This tournament will mark Ronaldo’s final opportunity to clinch the elusive trophy, as he has confirmed to the media that this will be his last appearance on the World Cup stage.

With this qualification, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to participate in his sixth World Cup, which will take place in North America. His most memorable campaign among those six appearances was in 2006, when he played a crucial role alongside the likes of Figo, Maniche, and other stars to guide Portugal to the semifinals.

The current record for the most World Cup appearances is actually co-held by Ronaldo, along with other legends like Lionel Messi, Guillermo Ochoa, and Andres Guardado from Mexico, each boasting five appearances on football’s grandest stage.

Ronaldo and Messi are on the brink of making history as the only players to participate in six World Cups, further cementing their legacies in the sport. They are also at the forefront of the all-time goal-scoring charts.

Ronaldo eyes more World Cup records

With Ronaldo’s confirmed participation in the upcoming World Cup, he sets his sights on breaking yet another record. He is just two goals away from surpassing Portuguese legend Eusebio’s record of eight World Cup goals, aiming to become Portugal’s top scorer in World Cup history.

Additionally, depending on Portugal’s progress in the tournament, Ronaldo could equal or exceed Germany’s Lothar Matthaus for the second most World Cup matches played. The iconic German appeared in 25 matches, while Ronaldo currently stands at 22.

Messi holds the record with 26 World Cup matches played, and he has the potential to extend this milestone depending on Argentina’s campaign, as they have also secured their place in the next World Cup.

