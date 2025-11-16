Portugal vs Armenia: Lineups for UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers finale

Portugal play for everything against Armenia on the final matchday of the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, entering a decisive showdown that will determine whether they clinch a direct ticket to the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Portugal face a major test, and they undoubtedly aim for a victory that would secure qualification without complications.

Portugal come off a tough defeat against Ireland, falling 2-0. They arrived at Aviva Stadium with a strong chance to lock in direct qualification, which a win would have guaranteed. However, they could not overcome Ireland, who delivered an excellent home performance and earned their first-ever win over Portugal in qualifiers.

For now, Portugal remain first in the group with only 10 points, followed by Hungary with 8. Hungary could pull off something remarkable: if they win, they would earn direct qualification, sending Portugal into the playoff path.

Portugal could also qualify without a victory if Hungary fail to defeat Ireland. If Hungary do not win, Portugal will secure the direct spot regardless of whether they draw or lose to Armenia. Armenia enter this matchup after a 1-0 loss to Hungary and remain last in the group.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts against Ireland at the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Portugal expected lineup vs Armenia

Portugal face a complicated scenario. Yes, they enter as clear favorites, but pressure can take a toll—especially without their greatest player of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is unavailable due to the red card he received against Ireland.

This is Roberto Martinez’s expected lineup: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Goncalo Inacio, Ruben Dias, Diogo Dalot; Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Joao Neves; Bernardo Silva, Francisco Conceicao, Joao Felix.

Armenia expected lineup vs Portugal

Armenia will rely on what they have, placing full confidence in set-piece opportunities and hoping their top striker, Grant Ramos, can find a key moment to trouble a Portugal side that might show nerves.

This is Armenia’s expected starting eleven: Arsen Avagyan; Styopa Piloyan, Hrachya Muradyan, Varazdat Mkrtchyan, Nair Tiknizyan; Edgar Hovhannisyan, Karen Muradyan, Eduard Spertsyan, Lucas Sevikyan; Grant Ramos, Zhirayr Shagoyan.