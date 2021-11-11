Portugal and Serbia face each other on Sunday at Estadio da Luz for the Group A of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds

Portugal will welcome Serbia at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET) in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this thrilling Group A Matchday 8 soccer game in the US.

This will be their eighth overall meeting. No surprises here as Portugal are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on three occasions so far; Serbia are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and the remaining four games have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on March 27, 2021, and it ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw in their first meeting in Group A of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers at the Red Star Stadium in Belgrade. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, again at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Portugal vs Serbia: Date

The 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers Group A Matchday 8 game between Portugal and Serbia will be played on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon.

Portugal vs Serbia: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Portugal vs Serbia for European World Cup Qualifiers 2022

The game to be played between Portugal and Serbia on the eighth matchday of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, will be broadcast on TUDN App, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, ESPN+ in the United States.