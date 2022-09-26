Portugal take on Spain at Estádio Municipal de Braga in Braga for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Portugal and Spain meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Estádio Municipal de Braga in Braga. Both teams are fighting to get to the next round. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Portugal won a recent game against the Czech Republic 4-0 in Prague, during that game the Portuguese scored two goals in each half. Cristiano Ronaldo played against Czech Republic but he did not score goals.

Spain did not have the same luck as they lost against Switzerland 1-2 at home, it was a humiliating defeat but the Swiss knew how to stop the Spanish attack. Spain's only goal during that game was scored by Jordi Alba.

Portugal vs Spain: Date

Portugal and Spain play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, September 27 at Estádio Municipal de Braga in Braga. The home team are slightly favorites as they are group leaders and won a recent game.

Portugal vs Spain: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Portugal vs Spain at the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League

This game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League, Portugal and Spain at the Estádio Municipal de Braga in Braga on Tuesday, September 27, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are VIX, ViX+