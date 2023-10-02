Only two years ago, Chelsea were celebrating their second UEFA Champions League trophy. But now the club is nowhere near that place, as it’s struggling to at least get decent results in the Premier League.

The Blues are still adjusting to the huge change that meant Todd Boehly’s arrival after decades of Roman Abramovic’s reign. The problem is that they spent a lot recently without getting anything in return.

Unlike other clubs, Chelsea didn’t hesitate to break the bank in the last transfer windows, but none of their moves paid off so far. In fact, one of their signings from last year has already lost value at the club.

Marc Cucurella’s worth drops €20m in first year at Chelsea

Even though he’s been at Chelsea for little over a year, Marc Cucurella‘s market value has already decreased by €20 million during his time at Stamford Bridge.

According to Transfermarkt, the Spanish left-back was worth €55m in September 2022, shortly after he moved to London from Brighton. In the latest update (June 2023), Cucurella was valued at €35 million.

How much have Chelsea spent this summer?

Chelsea spent an astonishing €462.10 million ahead of the 2023-24 season, more than any other club in the world.