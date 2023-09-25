Nothing but absolutely nothing has gone right in the Todd Boehly era at Chelsea. After purchasing the club for $5.2 billion, the decisions made by Boehly have been head scratching. Since the ownership group’s arrival, the team has spent over $1 billion on player signings and is on their fourth manager in less than one year.

For a team that boasts Enzo Fernández, Raheem Sterling, Moisés Caicedo, and Mykhailo Mudryk the output has been dismal. Chelsea are 14th on the year and are not playing any European competitions and have lost three out of their last 5.

In the month of September, the club has not scored a single goal in three matches. They also lost 2 of the 3 games played during the ninth month of the year with rumors circulating that Mauricio Pochettino is not long for the job.

Mauricio Pochettino could be sacked at Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino has looked lost and frustrated on the touchline with little to no answers from his team. Todd Boehly was public about how “disappointed” he was with the team for the horrid start.

“We need to work in giving the players trust and confidence. We have the squad, we cannot change anything, so we have to give them confidence”, was a few of the comments from a bewildered Pochettino after a shock loss to Aston Villa 1-0 over the weekend.

Reports out of the United Kingdom from France 24 have Todd Boehly mulling over another sacking of a manager, but during the Aston Villa post-game conference Pochettino was firm his owner and sporting director are all on the same page.

If Pochettino were to be sacked it would be a massive blow for Chelsea who signed the Argentine until 2025, if sacked, it would be Pochettino’s third major sacking, essentially plummeting his once rising stock value as a coach, Pochettino was fired from Tottenham Hotspur and “parted ways” with PSG in July of 2022.