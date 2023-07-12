Only a year ago, Kylian Mbappe seemed to agree on a long-term committment with PSG. However, the Frenchman’s future is once again up in the air this summer, since he reportedly has no intention of staying at the Parc des Princes beyond 2024.

When the club happily announced Mbappe’s contract renewal last season, the striker showed a jersey that read “2025,” suggesting he would stay in Paris at least until then.

But it looks like he only re-signed for two years with the option for a further campaign, a clause he reportedly decided not to trigger. Things seem to be getting ugly between him and the club, who could take harsh measures if he doesn’t agree on a new deal.

PSG could leave Mbappe out of preseason tour

According to RMC Sport, Paris Saint-Germain are considering not to include Kylian Mbappe in their preseason tour in Japan. The flight departs on July 22, so he would have until that day to make a decision.

However, the Ligue 1 outfit is reportedly considering other options as well, such as setting a price for Mbappe and start negotiating him to other teams. Another alternative is to change the terms of his current contract, but what the front office is said to be keen on is to meet with Mbappe’s camp.

PSG’s No. 7 apparently wants to stay in the French capital until 2024 but has no interest in committing to a longer deal. Therefore, his departure looks like a matter of time. But of course, it’s too soon to tell how this story will end.