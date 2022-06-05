Pochettino's tumultuous time at PSG may be drawing to a close, with reports speculating about his possible exit. The bookmakers list Nice manager Christophe Galtier as the favorite to take over, although there have been rumors that a major name will take over.

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be sacked by Paris Saint-Germain in the next few days and Leonardo's departure will be announced as they begin to make changes. When Thomas Tuchel stepped down as their coach in January 2021, it was the 50-year-old who replaced him.

There has been much conjecture over the future of the former Tottenham manager, who is under contract with the French club until the end of next season. According to reports, despite the fact that the Parisians won their all-time 10th Ligue 1 championship title, the Argentine's future at the club will be decided in only one more meeting.

While Pochettino's tactical conservatism may have contributed to his demise, the former Tottenham manager's inability to maximize a team's offensive potential is detailed by RMC Sport. As for performance, the team only switched to an expressive 3-5-2 or 3-4-3 configuration after winning the championship.

Jose Mourinho emerges as possible successor to Mauricio Pochettino

Even though Pochettino's contract expires next season, PSG are expected to sack him within the next few days, according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano of Sky Italia. In a shocking move that was reported this weekend, the Parc Des Princes side are contemplating hiring Jose Mourinho as their next head coach.

Although Nice boss Christophe Galtier is the favorite to replace the Argentine, Mourinho is also a possibility. The arrival of Luis Campos, who will succeed Leonardo as sports director, has reignited speculation about the Roma coach moving to the French capital.

As Real Madrid colleagues, the two became great friends. The 2021-22 Europa Conference League win was the perfect way for the Portuguese coach to round off the season.

When it comes to guiding the top teams in the world, Mourinho will be hard-pressed to resist the lure of France. If the trade goes through, Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe could finally be under the tutelage of the "Special One" for the first time in their career.