PSG owners to the rescue: Serie A's storied club to be pulled back from brink of bankruptcy

Sampdoria have recently been demoted to Italy’s second division, Serie B. Even with 34 games played, one of the most storied teams in the nation could only muster three victories.

The tragedy, though, might continue. After being demoted from Serie A, Sampdoria now face a financial crisis that threatens the club’s very survival. Their financial status was dire even before this.

Officially demoted, the situation has worsened. A lot of people think the club won’t make it without the money from the first division. It’s for this reason that filing for bankruptcy exists. If that does happen, though, they will be relegated to Serie D.

What now for Sampdoria?

Sources close to the situation informed AFP on Thursday that Qatar Sports Investments, the owners of French champions Paris Saint-Germain, are in talks to acquire a share in Italian club Sampdoria. Since 2011, the QSI group, headed by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has purchased the French club, converting it from a struggling outfit into one of the most powerful in Europe.

They have a 22 percent ownership in top Portuguese club Sporting Braga and are looking to build a “diverse portfolio” in the sport. According to the source, QSI are in advanced talks to buy a ‘minority stake’ in the Genoese team, who are doomed to the second division.

The Italian side supposedly owe the banks almost €200 million, but via discussions, they have been able to establish a debt restructuring scheme. Meanwhile, Calciomercato.com reports that in addition to paying off their debts, Sampdoria owner Massimo Ferrero is seeking around €20 million in order to sell.