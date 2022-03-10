Paris Saint-Germain and Bordeaux clash off at Park Des Princes in the 28th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

PSG vs Bordeaux: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 28 of 2021-2022 Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain will play against Bordeaux at the Park Des Princes in Paris in Round 28 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Frech league soccer match in the US. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 96th Ligue 1 meeting. Interestingly, Paris Saint-Germain are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 36 occasions so far; Girondins de Bordeaux have grabbed a triumph 35 times to this day, and a great number of even 24 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on November 28, 2021, when the Red and Blues snatched a 3-2 win away at the Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season.

PSG vs Bordeaux: Date

The 2021-22 Ligue 1 Round 28 game between Paris Saint-Germain and Bordeaux will be played on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Park Des Princes in Paris.

PSG vs Bordeaux: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch PSG vs Bordeaux in Ligue 1 2021-22

The game to be played between PSG and Bordeaux on the 28th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.