Paris Saint-Germain and Brest clash off at Park Des Princes in the 21st round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Paris Saint-Germain and Brest will meet at the Park Des Princes in Paris in Round 21 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season on Saturday, January 15, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this thrilling French Ligue 1 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their 31st Ligue 1 meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 16 occasions so far; Stade Brestois have grabbed a triumph just three times to this day, and a great number of even 11 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on August 20, 2021, when the Red and Blues snatched a 4-2 win away at the Stade Francis Le Blé. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season.

PSG vs Brest: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Parc Des Princes, Paris

PSG vs Brest: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

PSG vs Brest: Storylines

Paris Saint-Germain have been struggling to win in the Ligue 1 recently. In their last fixtures, they have won only once while drawing four times (DDWDD). Meanwhile, Brest have been in better form, as they have won two times in their last five matches. In addition to that, they have two defeats and a tie (WWLDL).

The Parisians currently sit on top of Ligue 1 with 47 points in 20 matches so far. On the other hand, the Pirates are placed 12 positions below them, in 13th place of the Ligue 1 table with 25 points won in 20 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to August 28, 1979, and it ended in a boring 0-0 draw in the 1979/80 Ligue 1 season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Round 21.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free PSG vs Brest in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Ligue 1 Matchday 21 game between PSG and Brest, to be played on Saturday, at the Parc Des Princes in Paris, will be broadcast in the United States on beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

PSG vs Brest: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of the Parisians. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -550 odds to grab another win in the season. The away side Brest have a whopping +1000 odds to cause an upset in the 14th round, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +600 payout.

FanDuel PSG -550 Tie +600 Brest +1000

