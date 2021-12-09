Paris Saint-Germain will host Monaco at Parc Les Princes in a match for the 18th round of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season. Check out when, where and at what time you can watch or live stream free this French league game in the US.

PSG and Monaco will face each other at the Parc des Princes for the 18th round of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season in one of the most exciting soccer games of the weekend. Here is all the detailed information about this French League game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. You can watch this game live in the US and Canada on fuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The home side comes from a confortable 4-1 win over Club Brugge in the last group stage game of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League, with goals scored by Kylian Mbappe (2) and Lionel Messi (2).

Monaco, on the other hand, drew 1-1 with SK Sturm Graz for the 2021-2022 UEFA Europa League. However, the team coached by Niko Kovac needs to improve its position in the Ligue 1 and this time it will face no other but the tournament leaders.

PSG vs Moncaco: Date

The Ligue 1 game between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco will be played on Sunday, December 12, at the Parc des Princes. Last time they met, PSG won 2-0 to clinch the 2021 French Cup trophy.

PSG vs Moncaco: Time by State in the US

ET: 2.45 PM

CT: 1.45 PM

MT: 12.45 PM

PT: 11.45 AM

PSG vs Monaco: TV Channel and Live Stream in the US

The match between PSG and Monaco for the 18th round of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season will be broadcast in the US and Canada on fuboTV (Free Trial). Other options in the US: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.