PSG vs Monaco: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Ligue 1 game on September 4, 2026

PSG host Monaco at Parc des Princes in a major Ligue 1 Matchday 3 clash. Monaco have made a perfect start, while the defending champions are still searching for their first league win. Find out how to watch in the USA.

Match Summary Match PSG vs Monaco Tournament Ligue 1 Date Friday, September 4, 2026 Time 3:05 PM ET / 12:05 PM PT TV Channels beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch PSG vs Monaco in the USA

PSG vs. Monaco will be available in the United States on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS en Español. For streaming, the game will be available through Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Can I watch PSG vs Monaco for free?

Eligible new Fubo subscribers can currently use the platform’s 5-day free-trial offer to watch PSG vs. Monaco. However, the length of the free trial is not uniform across every plan.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

PSG and Monaco meet on Friday, September 4, in Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 Ligue 1 season, and the contrast between the two starts could hardly be greater.

The reigning champions have drawn both of their opening league games, 2-2 against Rennes and 2-2 against Lille, leaving them with two points. Monaco, meanwhile, are the only team with two wins from two matches, sitting at the top of the table with six points.

Desire Doue of Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Super Cup 2026 match (Source: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Advertisement

For PSG, the objective is clear: get their first Ligue 1 victory of the season and avoid falling further behind the early leaders. Luis Enrique‘s side showed character in Lille, scoring twice in stoppage time to rescue a 2-2 draw after trailing for most of the match. Another dropped result at home against Monaco, however, would leave the defending champions with only three points from a possible nine after three rounds.

Monaco arrive in Paris with considerably more momentum. Filipe Luis has won all four of his competitive matches since taking charge, including the club’s two Conference League qualifying games against Gornik Zabrze.

In Ligue 1, Monaco opened with a 1-0 win at Le Havre before beating Marseille 2-0, with Paris Brunner scoring both goals. The German striker has quickly emerged as one of the most important attacking players in the team’s impressive start.

Advertisement

PSG vs Monaco: Predicted Lineups

PSG (4-3-3): Matvey Safonov; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Lucas Digne; Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Ferran Torres, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Monaco (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Vanderson, Sadibou Sane, Eric Dier, Nazinho; Lamine Camara, Denis Zakaria; Mamadou Coulibaly, Aleksandr Golovin, Stanis Idumbo; Paris Brunner.

What time is the PSG vs Monaco match?

The PSG vs. Monaco match kicks off on Friday, September 4, at 3:05 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Advertisement