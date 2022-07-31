PSG take on Nantes at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv for the 2022 France Super Cup. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

PSG vs Nantes: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 France Super Cup in your country

PSG and Nantes meet in the France Super Cup. This game will take place at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv. The big favorites want to win another trophy before starting the regular season. Here is all the detailed information about this France Super Cup game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

PSG are favorites to win any trophy and tournament in France and the France Super Cup is another title they can easily win. They are highly dominant within France but outside the country PSG still have a lot to prove especially in the Champions League.

Nantes as Coupe de France winners have access to play the France Super Cup against the Ligue 1 winner. The last time Nantes won the cup was in 2001 against Strasbourg by 4-1 and in the last 10 years PSG have won nine cups.

PSG vs Nantes: Kick-Off Time

PSG and Nantes play for the 2022 France Super Cup on Sunday, July 31 at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv. Mbappe and his teammates are favorites to crush their opponents in this game, but Nantes also have a good offensive attack that could mean a lot during the ninety minutes.

Australia: 4:00 AM August 1

Bahamas: 2:00 PM

Bangladesh: 12:00 AM August 1

Barbados: 2:00 PM

Belize: 12:00 AM August 1

Botswana: 8:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Cameroon: 7:00 PM

Ethiopia: 9:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Gambia: 6:00 PM

Germany: 8:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 7:00 PM

Italy: 8:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 PM

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Lesotho: 8:00 PM

Liberia: 6:00 PM

Malawi: 8:00 PM

Malta: 8:00 PM

Mauritius: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Namibia: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 8:00 PM

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Pakistan: 11:00 PM

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Rwanda: 8:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

South Sudan: 8:00 PM

Spain: 8:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 11:30 PM

Tanzania: 9:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:00 PM

Uganda: 7:00 PM

United Kingdom: 7:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:00 PM

PSG vs Nantes: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Belarus: Setanta Sports 1

Belize: ESPN3

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Burundi: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada: Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

France: Amazon Prime Video

Gambia: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Germany: DAZN.

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, Voot Select

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Sierra Leone: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

United States: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, FuboTV(7-day free trial)

How to watch PSG vs Nantes anywhere

If you want to watch this PSG vs Nantes game for the 2022 France Super Cup with a live streaming service but it is not available in your country, you can use Atlas VPN to bypass the block.