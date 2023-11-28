PSG vs Newcastle United: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country today

PSG, the reigning Ligue 1 champions, come into the game on the back of a convincing 5-2 victory over Monaco in domestic action, but today they have to focus on the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League. The Parisian giants have been in impressive form this season, showcasing their attacking prowess and defensive solidity, but not so much in Group H of the UCL. Their star-studded lineup lead by Kylian Mbappé will undoubtedly pose a significant threat to Newcastle‘s aspirations in the 2023-2024 Champions League.

PSG are in the second spot within Group F, they have 6 points, they lost a recent game against the Italians Milan by 1-2 in what was a hard blow for them but at least they still have time to reach the knockout stage with a couple more victories.

Newcastle have only 4 points but the good news for them is that they are not far from the top spots of the standings that are taken by Borussia Dortmund with 7 points and PSG. If Newcastle win this game, that could be them in the second spot.

PSG vs Newcastle United: Kick-Off Time

PSG and Newcastle United play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 28 at Parc des Princes in Paris. Newcastle United, currently enjoying a resurgence under Eddie Howe’s astute management, have surprised many with their strong start to the Premier League campaign. The Magpies, currently occupying seventh position in the league table, have demonstrated a newfound resilience and attacking flair, with their newfound wealth providing them with the tools to compete with the top sides.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 29

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 29

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 29

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 29

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 29

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 29

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 29

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 29

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 29

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 29

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

PSG vs Newcastle United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

France: RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, Free

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 2, RTE 2, RTE Player, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App

Israel: 5Sport, 5Sport 4K

Italy: Sky Sport Arena, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 253

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Cinemax, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, DAZN Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France, Blue Sport 3 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App

United States: Paramount+, ViX