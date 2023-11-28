PSG, the reigning Ligue 1 champions, come into the game on the back of a convincing 5-2 victory over Monaco in domestic action, but today they have to focus on the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League. The Parisian giants have been in impressive form this season, showcasing their attacking prowess and defensive solidity, but not so much in Group H of the UCL. Their star-studded lineup lead by Kylian Mbappé will undoubtedly pose a significant threat to Newcastle‘s aspirations in the 2023-2024 Champions League.
[Watch PSG vs Newcastle United online in the US on Paramount+]
PSG are in the second spot within Group F, they have 6 points, they lost a recent game against the Italians Milan by 1-2 in what was a hard blow for them but at least they still have time to reach the knockout stage with a couple more victories.
Newcastle have only 4 points but the good news for them is that they are not far from the top spots of the standings that are taken by Borussia Dortmund with 7 points and PSG. If Newcastle win this game, that could be them in the second spot.
PSG vs Newcastle United: Kick-Off Time
PSG and Newcastle United play for the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 28 at Parc des Princes in Paris. Newcastle United, currently enjoying a resurgence under Eddie Howe’s astute management, have surprised many with their strong start to the Premier League campaign. The Magpies, currently occupying seventh position in the league table, have demonstrated a newfound resilience and attacking flair, with their newfound wealth providing them with the tools to compete with the top sides.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM November 29
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 29
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM November 29
Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 29
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM November 29
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 29
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 29
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM November 29
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM November 29
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM November 29
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
PSG vs Newcastle United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
France: RMC Sport en direct, Canal+ France, RMC Sport 1, Free
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 2, RTE 2, RTE Player, discovery+, LiveScore App, discovery+ App
Israel: 5Sport, 5Sport 4K
Italy: Sky Sport Arena, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 253
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Cinemax, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN 4K Arabia
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Foot, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway: TV2 Sport, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal, DAZN Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 5, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France, Blue Sport 3 Live
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 2, discovery+ App
United States: Paramount+, ViX