PSG set to face Reims in Matchweek 22 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. This game will be held at the Parc des Princes on January 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The visitors have little chance of winning on the road against the table leader.

PSG have only one loss in Ligue 1, they are at the top of the table with 15-5-1 and 50 points and the most recent win for PSG was against Brest in Matchweek 21. The dominance of the team at the local league is unbreakable.

Reims are in the mid table with a recent loss against Metz 0-1 at home, but before that loss they had a good streak of five consecutive games. The team has not won in the local league since December 11, 2021, on that occasion the team won against Saint-Etienne at home.

PSG vs Reims: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Parc des Princes, Paris, France.

Live stream: FuboTV (free trial)

PSG vs Reims: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

PSG vs Reims: Storylines

PSG have a winning streak of 10 consecutive games which includes games from the 2021-22 Ligue 1, UEFA Champions League and Coupe de France. The most recent victory for PSG was against Brest 2-0 at home for Matchweek 21 of the local league. Before that victory the team had drawn 1-1 against Lyon on the road. PSG's home record is positive with 9-1-0 and 28 points, the team's only loss of the season was on the road against Rennes 0-2.

Reims are in a relatively good situation, the team needs to win more games to get out of the negative record that they currently hold of 5-9-7 and 24 points. Their on the road record is negative with 2-6-3, the last time they won a game on the road was against EF Reims for the Coupe de France on December 19, 2021. And in Ligue 1, Reims they last won on the road against Lyon 2-1 also in December last year.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free PSG vs Reims in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2021-22 Ligue 1, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, TV5 Monde.

PSG vs Reims: Predictions And Odds

PSG are home favorites to win this game by -1.75 goals and -479 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a perfect record at home and the team is scoring 2.00 goals per game. Reims are underdogs with +1.75 ATS and +1341 moneyline. The Draw is offered at +594 and the totals in 3 goals. The best pick for this Ligue 1 game is: PSG -1.75.

