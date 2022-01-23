Pumas UNAM play Tigres UANL for the Matchweek 3 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in the US today

Pumas UNAM are ready to play against Tigres UANL in Matchweek 3 of the Liga MX Torneo Clausura 2022. This game will be held at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario on January 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to continue to feed their winning streak. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch and live stream in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Good start in the second phase of Liga MX for Pumas UNAM with two consecutive victories against Toluca and Queretaro. This will be the second home game for Pumas after winning the most recent one on the road.

Tigres UANL did not have the same luck as Pumas to start the Clausura Tournament with victories, on the contrary the team lost a game against Puebla and tied another one against Santos 1-1 during the first week of the tournament.

Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL: Match Information

Date: Sunday, January 23, 2022.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico de Universitario, Ciudad de México, DF.

Live stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 11:00 AM

Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL: Storylines

Pumas UNAM had a good performance during the first phase of Liga MX, they played in the Apertura tournament and ended up in the 11th spot of the table with 21 points with the right to play in the Reclassification that gave them access to the quarterfinals and semifinals where they lost against Atlas due to the aggregate result of two legs. But in the second and final phase of the Mexican league, the Clausura tournament, they started by winning two games which the team did not do during the Apertura tournament when they lost three out of the first five.

Tigres UANL lost the most recent game against Puebla 0-2 at home, that defeat put an end to the winning streak that the team had been dragging since the first phase of Liga MX. They had won two consecutive games at home during the quarterfinals and semifinals of the 2021 Apertura Tournament. Tigres played well during the 2021 Liguilla but the team could do nothing to stop Leon during the semifinals.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States: FuboTV (free trial ) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL: Predictions And Odds

Pumas UNAM are underdogs at home with +218 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good winning streak but the visitors are always favorites despite their bad record. Tigres UANL are underdogs with +142 moneyline. The draw is offered at +224 odds and the totals is at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Pumas +218.