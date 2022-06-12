The 2022 World Cup in Qatar will begin on November 21 and finish on December 18. Here, find out why injuries are expected to rise ahead of the next season, according to specialists in the field of sports medicine.

Because of the increased danger of injury during the 2022 World Cup, the Premier League has been cautioned to be ready for another season of injury mayhem. Injuries are expected to rise as a result of the abbreviated pre-season and the World Cup in Qatar, according to experts.

'A study by Premier Injuries found that a number of England's outfield players who were competing at Euro 2020 had a significant decline in minutes last season owing to either rotation or injury. As a result of 677 injuries and absences, Premier League players missed more than 2,700 games last season, an increase of about 6 percent over the previous year's numbers.

The English Premier League begins off a week early on August 6 and then continues on Boxing Day, eight days after the Final. It is all in order to accommodate the World Cup, which takes place from November 21 to December 18.

Why winter World Cup would inflict nightmare of injuries