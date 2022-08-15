Rangers and PSV will face each other for the fourth qualifying round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and FuboTV (free trial); and DAZN if you are in Canada.
PSV come from having a heroic series against Monaco. The definition in the second leg of the third qualifying round was really exciting, and the Dutch team managed to make the difference in extra time, getting the victory that allowed them to reach this stage. Now of course they want to reach the UCL group stage.
Rangers come from having a great season at the international level. They were the last finalists of the UEFA Europa League, a competition they lost in the final after a tough game against Eintracht Frankfurt. Of course this season they are going for a more ambitious goal and will try to play in the group stage of the Champions League.
Rangers vs PSV: Kick-Off Time
Rangers will play against PSV for the fourth qualifying round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League this Tuesday, August 16 at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.
Australia: 5 AM (August 17)
Barbados: 3 PM
Belize: 1 PM
Botswana: 9 PM
Brazil: 4 PM
Burundi: 9 PM
Cameroon: 8 PM
Canada: 3 PM
Eswatini: 9 PM
Ethiopia: 10 PM
France: 9 PM
Gambia: 7 PM
Germany: 9 PM
Ghana: 7 PM
Guyana: 3 PM
India: 12:30 AM (August 17)
Ireland: 8 PM
Italy: 9 PM
Jamaica: 2 PM
Kenya: 10 PM
Lesotho: 9 PM
Liberia: 7 PM
Malawi: 9 PM
Malta: 9 PM
Mauritius: 9 PM
Mexico: 2 PM
Namibia: 9 PM
Netherlands: 9 PM
Nigeria: 8 PM
Pakistan: 12 AM (August 17)
Philippines: 3 AM (August 17)
Portugal: 8 PM
Rwanda: 9 PM
Sierra Leone: 7 PM
Singapore: 3 AM (August 17)
Solomon Islands: 6 AM (August 17)
South Africa: 9 PM
South Sudan: 9 PM
Spain: 9 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (August 17)
Sudan: 9 PM
Tanzania: 10 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM
Uganda: 10 PM
UK: 8 PM
United States: 3 PM (ET)
Zambia: 8 PM
Zimbabwe: 8 PM
Rangers vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Stan Sport
Belize: ESPN North
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil
Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1 Thailand
Burundi: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4
Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Germany: DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, RTE Player, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE 2
Italy: Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italy
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo
Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports
Namibia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: SparkSport
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
South Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN Sports English, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Eswatini: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
USA: TUDN App, TUDN.com, Paramount+ (free trial), TUDN USA, FuboTV (free trial)
Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1