PSV will visit Rangers for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League fourth qualifying round. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Rangers and PSV will face each other for the fourth qualifying round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial) and FuboTV (free trial); and DAZN if you are in Canada.

PSV come from having a heroic series against Monaco. The definition in the second leg of the third qualifying round was really exciting, and the Dutch team managed to make the difference in extra time, getting the victory that allowed them to reach this stage. Now of course they want to reach the UCL group stage.

Rangers come from having a great season at the international level. They were the last finalists of the UEFA Europa League, a competition they lost in the final after a tough game against Eintracht Frankfurt. Of course this season they are going for a more ambitious goal and will try to play in the group stage of the Champions League.

Rangers vs PSV: Kick-Off Time

Rangers will play against PSV for the fourth qualifying round of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League this Tuesday, August 16 at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

Australia: 5 AM (August 17)

Barbados: 3 PM

Belize: 1 PM

Botswana: 9 PM

Brazil: 4 PM

Burundi: 9 PM

Cameroon: 8 PM

Canada: 3 PM

Eswatini: 9 PM

Ethiopia: 10 PM

France: 9 PM

Gambia: 7 PM

Germany: 9 PM

Ghana: 7 PM

Guyana: 3 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 17)

Ireland: 8 PM

Italy: 9 PM

Jamaica: 2 PM

Kenya: 10 PM

Lesotho: 9 PM

Liberia: 7 PM

Malawi: 9 PM

Malta: 9 PM

Mauritius: 9 PM

Mexico: 2 PM

Namibia: 9 PM

Netherlands: 9 PM

Nigeria: 8 PM

Pakistan: 12 AM (August 17)

Philippines: 3 AM (August 17)

Portugal: 8 PM

Rwanda: 9 PM

Sierra Leone: 7 PM

Singapore: 3 AM (August 17)

Solomon Islands: 6 AM (August 17)

South Africa: 9 PM

South Sudan: 9 PM

Spain: 9 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM (August 17)

Sudan: 9 PM

Tanzania: 10 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3 PM

Uganda: 10 PM

UK: 8 PM

United States: 3 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8 PM

Zimbabwe: 8 PM

Rangers vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Belize: ESPN North

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brazil

Brunei: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1 Thailand

Burundi: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 4

Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Germany: DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, RTE Player, BBC Radio 5 Live, RTE 2

Italy: Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italy

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Lesotho: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo

Malawi: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mauritius: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: HBO Max, TNT Sports

Namibia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sudan: SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN Sports English, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Eswatini: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BBC Radio 5 Live, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

USA: TUDN App, TUDN.com, Paramount+ (free trial), TUDN USA, FuboTV (free trial)

Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

