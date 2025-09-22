Raphinha finishes 5th in 2025 Ballon d’Or: Who was the last Brazilian to win the award?

Brazilian star Raphinha lost in the voting for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, despite a fantastic season with FC Barcelona and an individual performance reminiscent of the best Brazilian talent seen in years. This result raises the question among fans: Who was the last Brazilian to claim the award?

Raphinha delivered the best season of his career, playing a key role in helping the Blaugranas win the Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España, and LaLiga, recording 34 goals and 25 assists in 57 matches.

Even though he didn’t take home the trophy, many considered Raphinha deserving of the award. The Brazilian had previously expressed that simply being among the nominees was already a victory.

“With everything I’ve experienced in my professional career, being at the gala is already a win for me. One of my biggest achievements. My goal is to be better than yesterday, better than last season. I’m going to give everything to be even better,“ Raphinha said in an interview with France Football.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona.

Who was the last Brazilian to win the Ballon d’Or?

Since Raphinha lost in the voting, the last Brazilian to claim the Ballon d’Or was Kaká, who received the honor in 2007. At the time, Kaká, playing for AC Milan, was at the peak of his career, showcasing elegant and extraordinary soccer that captivated the world. His 2007 victory is particularly notable as he was the last player to win the award before the decade-long dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The award capped off an incredible season with AC Milan, in which he was the standout figure in the Italian club’s Champions League triumph. He scored 10 goals in the tournament, including a hat-trick against Anderlecht in the group stage and a crucial brace in the semifinals against Manchester United. He finished as the competition’s top scorer, demonstrating his lethal attacking ability.

Kaká’s Ballon d’Or win solidified his status as one of the greatest players of his generation. It remains a testament to his elegance, game intelligence, and ability to deliver in the most critical moments. Despite injuries that later affected his career, his brilliance in 2007 left an indelible mark on soccer history.