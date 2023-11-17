Eduardo Camavinga, midfielder of Real Madrid, will be out for eight to ten weeks due to a confirmed rupture of the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee. A massive hit for the club which is in a crucial moment in La Liga and the Champions League.

Camavinga had to leave France’s training on Wednesday, limping, following an incident where Ousmane Dembele fell directly on his leg. An MRI confirmed the player won’t return for a minimum of two months after that incident with the national team.

At first, Real Madrid were hopeful it was only a right knee sprain. However, the situation is worse and the best decision is to sideline him for the rest of 2023. This was the club’s official statement.

“After the tests conducted today on our player Eduardo Camavinga by the Medical Services of Real Madrid, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee. Pending further evaluation.”

Real Madrid face a huge problem with injuries

In addition to Eduardo Camavinga’s injury during the FIFA International Break, Real Madrid are also awaiting the results regarding the physical issue of Vinicius Jr in the qualifying match between Brazil and Colombia.

Of course, the situation has outraged Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching staff as this is a negative trend during the last months when their players go to the national teams.

In the case of Vinicius Jr, the star left the field in minute 26′. “I think it’s the same injury as last time. I got a knock there, and I felt it later on, but we’ll do tests to see how I’m doing.”

It’s important to remember that the forward was already sidelined for a month this season due to a muscular rupture in the femoral biceps of his right leg. He fears the recent problem could be related to that.