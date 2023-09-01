Real Madrid vs Getafe: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023/2024 La Liga in your country

Real Madrid play against Getafe this Saturday, September 2 in what will be the Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

In the three Matchdays played so far, only one team has achieved a perfect score, and that team is none other than Real Madrid. As a result, they currently lead La Liga and are determined to maintain their position at the top of the standings.

Their upcoming opponents will be Getafe, who have had a decent start to the season with 4 points from 1 win, 1 draw, and 1 loss. Getafe are among the teams expected to be involved in the relegation battle, making every point they can earn critically important.

Real Madrid vs Getafe: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:15 AM

Australia: 12:15 AM (September 3)

Bangladesh: 8:15 PM

Belgium: 4:15 PM

Brazil: 11:15 AM

Canada: 10:15 AM

Croatia: 4:15 PM

Denmark: 4:15 PM

Egypt: 4:15 PM

France: 4:15 PM

Germany: 4:15 PM

Ghana: 2:15 PM

Greece: 5:15 PM

India: 7:45 PM

Indonesia: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 3:15 PM

Israel: 5:15 PM

Italy: 4:15 PM

Jamaica: 9:15 AM

Kenya: 5:15 PM

Malaysia: 10:15 PM

Mexico: 8:15 AM

Morocco: 4:15 PM

Netherlands: 4:15 PM

New Zealand: 2:15 AM (September 3)

Nigeria: 3:15 PM

Norway: 4:15 PM

Philippines: 10:15 PM

Poland: 4:15 PM

Portugal: 3:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:15 PM

Serbia: 4:15 PM

Singapore: 10:15 PM

South Africa: 4:15 PM

Spain: 4:15 PM

Sweden: 4:15 PM

Switzerland: 4:15 PM

UAE: 6:15 PM

UK: 3:15 PM

United States: 10:15 AM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Getafe: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: T Sports

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, GUIGO, ESPN

Canada: TSN1, TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 2, free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: LaLigaTV

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium 2, TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, ALL

Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV, M+ LALIGA TV 2

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football

Switzerland: Blue Sports

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports