Real Madrid and Osasuna will clash off on Sunday at Santiago Bernabeu in the seventh round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts

Real Madrid and Osasuna will come against each other at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on the seventh matchday of the 2022-23 La Liga season on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Spanish league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 81st league meeting. No surprises here as Real Madrid have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 49 games so far; Osasuna have celebrated a victory 13 times to this day, and 18 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 20, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-3 Real victory in Pamplona. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 La Liga season.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST) (Monday)

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM (ET)

France: 9:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Russia: 10:00 PM (MSK)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sudan: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Osasuna: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN App, TSN.ca

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Italy: DAZN

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sudan: SuperSport GOtv Football, TOD, SuperSport MáXimo 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, beIN Sports English, DStv Now

UK: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 2

US: ESPN+