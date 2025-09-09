Haaland scores 5 for Norway vs Moldova: What’s Messi and Ronaldo’s record in a single international game?

Erling Haaland and Norway dismantled Moldova for a whooping 11-1 triumph in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Manchester City’s striker delivered in bunches, as he put five goals past the goalkeeper. What’s Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s record in an international game?

Norway continues its unstoppable march in Group I of the UEFA Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Sitting atop the standings with a perfect mark of five wins in as many games, the Land of the Midnight Sun is in prime position to clinch a ticket to the biggest event in world soccer.

It won’t be easy, as several games remain, but with their striker in such fine form, there’s plenty of reason for hope in Oslo. Haaland and Norway put on a show at Ullevaal Stadion, as they steamrolled the visiting Moldavians in commanding fashion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Did Messi and Ronaldo ever score five goals for their countries?

Haaland achieved a milestone only a few in soccer history have ever accomplished. Portugal star Ronaldo has never scored five goals for his national team in a match. His best mark is a four-goal performance in September 2019 against Lithuania in the European Qualifiers for the EURO 2020.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal.

Advertisement

As for Messi, the Argentinian icon has scored a handful before when he netted five tallies during a friendly match against Estonia in May 2022. However, Haaland deserves further recognition as his five-goal outing was during an official matchup.

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo matches record Lionel Messi may no longer compete for

Grown accustomed

Haaland’s five-goal performance in Oslo was the first time he scored as many goals for Norway’s senior national team. However, he has accustomed fans to his scoring bursts time and again. During the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2019, Haaland made waves all across the soccer landscape as he scored 9 goals during Norway’s 12-0 triumph over Honduras.

Advertisement

It’s safe to say that as long as Norway’s No. 9 is on the pitch, there’s a constant sense that the Lions can score at any moment—and often in bunches. So far, Haaland registers 9 goals in the Qualifiers. If Norway and its striker maintain their current form, the rest of the national teams could be in for serious trouble.