James Rodriguez was a star on the rise after the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. He led Colombia to a historic tournament reaching the quarterfinals and, thanks to his brilliant performances, won the Golden Boot as the top scorer with six goals.

Real Madrid immediately signed him that summer to a six-year contract. During his first season, the midfielder was sensational. Then, everything started to gradually fall apart and, in 2017, he went on loan to Bayern Munich.

After three years at Germany, James Rodriguez was never the same. Though he had some flashes of his talent with Everton in the Premier League, it just wasn’t enough. He went to Qatar with Al Rayyan and then tried Greece playing for Olympiacos. Now, a major opportunity might be in sight to revamp his career.

James Rodriguez will sign with Boca Juniors

According to a report from journalist Javier Hernandez Bonnet in Blu Radio, James Rodriguez is ready to play for Boca Juniors. The information points out that a group of entrepreneurs intends to buy the player’s rights.

Then, the idea is to send him to Boca Juniors as a mid-term project to boost again his career. If James has success in Argentina, that same group believes a transfer is still possible to Europe. He is 31-years old.

After his contract with Olympiacos expired, the Colombian midfielder is free in the market. That’s why, if his rights are bought, Boca Juniors would get him and, as Hernandez Bonnet stated, the transfer won’t have any cost for the Xeneizes. It’s a move to put him again in the spotlight with a possible three-year contract.

James Rodriguez already played at Argentina with Banfield from 2008 to 2010. That last year, thanks to his performances in Copa Libertadores, Porto signed him. Following that tenure in Portugal, the midfielder went to AS Monaco and became a star.