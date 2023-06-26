Lionel Messi to Inter Miami was worldwide news only three weeks ago, since then not much has happened. Inter Miami continues to accumulate losses, and is falling way behind the playoff line, and Messi is enjoying his vacation popping up in testimonial matches for Maxi Rodriguez and Juan Roman Riquelme.

On the Inter Miami side of things the arrival of Lionel Messi cannot come soon enough as the team lost again over the weekend 4-1 to the Philadelphia Union and hold a 5-13 record for the season good for last place in the MLS East.

Now during the former Newell’s Old Boys star’s testimonial match, TV Publica of Argentina is reporting the exact date in which Messi will make his big entrance into the world of Major League Soccer.

When is Lionel Messi set to sign with MLS?

According to TV Publica, Lionel Messi is set to arrive and sign, finally, with Major League Soccer and Inter Miami on July 16th. The worldwide media presentation will most likely have Inter Miami staff finding a proper location for the major announcement.

Messi, who is still on vacation, will get into fifth gear after he is formally announced as he will make his debut on July 21st against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. Messi who did not name Inter Miami in a brief interview he gave TV Publica stated, “Now there will be a few days of vacation and then I will start in my new city, my new club, I am very excited.”

Inter Miami who is still without a head coach is reported to be ready to hire former Atlanta United and Mexico manager Tata Martino in the coming days.