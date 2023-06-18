PSG are, once again, in a massive rebuilding process. After players like Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos confirmed their sudden departure from the club, it’s time for the next chapter.

Paris Saint-Germain were supposed to be the most dominant team in Europe with those names playing alongside other stars such as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. It all ended in utter failure with an early exit in the Round of 16 at the Champions League against Bayern Munich.

As a consequence, also thanks to very irregular performances in Ligue 1, Christophe Galtier was sacked and the search for a new coach began. PSG might have made their final decision and it’s a big one.

Luis Enrique would be the new coach of PSG

According to reports from L’Equipe and Le Parisien, PSG are ready to sign Luis Enrique as the successor of Christophe Galtier. Though some details are still on the works, such as his coaching staff and the contract’s length, the Spanish strategist will lead the project.

Luis Enrique coached Roma and Celta before taking the spotlight with Barcelona. There, he was the mind behind the spectacular MSN with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez. They won the treble in the 2014-2015 season.

However, the pride of Gijon is looking for redemption after a big failure at the Qatar 2022 World Cup with Spain’s national team. They were favorites to at least reach the semifinals, but were shockingly eliminated by Morocco in the Round of 16.

At the end of the tournament, though Luis Enrique wanted to stay, the Spanish Federation announced he wouldn’t lead the team at the UEFA Euro 2024. In the case of PSG, there were many options rumored such as Jose Mourinho and Julian Nagelsmann. In the end, it will be Lucho.