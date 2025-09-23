Report: UEFA opens case against Simeone after altercation with Liverpool fan in Champions League match

Just one round into the Champions League, the tournament has already delivered a dramatic image: Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone being sent off at Anfield after a heated altercation with a Liverpool supporter in his team’s 3–2 defeat. The fallout could now lead to disciplinary action from UEFA.

The confrontation came in the final moments, shortly after Virgil van Dijk scored Liverpool’s decisive goal. As the home crowd celebrated, Simeone reacted to provocative gestures from the stands, shouting back before being restrained by security personnel. Referee Maurizio Mariani quickly issued a straight red card, citing “unsporting behavior” in his official report.

Simeone attempted to explain his reaction post-match, saying, “They insult you the whole game and you can’t say anything. It’s not justifiable, but it’s not easy”. UEFA, however, has reportedly opened a disciplinary file.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, Simeone is expected to face at least a one-match ban — likely against Eintracht Frankfurt at home — as well as a financial penalty. Atletico Madrid are prepared to appeal if the suspension extends beyond that.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

The incident may also carry broader consequences. UEFA is reviewing an allegation that Atletico nutritionist David Lagos spat at a fan during the commotion. Liverpool, meanwhile, could be punished for objects thrown from the stands during the exchange. An official ruling is expected in the coming days.

Advertisement

see also Video: Atletico Madrid’s Diego Simeone ejected after altercation with Liverpool fan in Champions League

Simeone on the confrontation

Following the game, Simeone said he had been on the receiving end of taunts and abuse for most of the contest. He admitted his response was out of line but urged Liverpool to track down the supporter involved and take appropriate action.

Advertisement

“Everyone talks about respect, yet you’re shouted at and insulted for 90 minutes from the stands. As a coach, I can’t respond. My reaction wasn’t the right one, but after an entire match of provocation, it’s difficult. The referee told me he understood what happened. Hopefully Liverpool can address this issue and, once they identify the person responsible, make sure there are consequences,” Simeone said in an interview with Movistar+.

“Verbal abuse all match long. Gestures as well. And I’m supposed to stay composed, put up with the signs, the shouting, whatever comes my way. Why? Because in my position, I’m expected to tolerate it,” he continued.

Advertisement